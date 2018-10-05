Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Akram Naich, an alleged dacoit and active member of Zafar Bosan gang, was killed in an encounter with Naushera Jadid police. A police constable Saadullah Balouch sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, said Deputy Superintendent Police Chaudhry Safdar while he was addressing a press conference in his office.

Giving details, he said that four unknown armed bandits snatched a motorcycle near Rasool Wah Uchsharif; on receiving the information, Circle police chased the suspects who disappeared in Mauza Bhinda Wains. A party of Naushera Jadid police headed by Inspector Pervaiz Iqbal Bajwa was searching the dacoits near riverine area. Meanwhile they assaulted the police resultantly constable Saadullah received bullet injuries. In retaliation by police Bosan gang member Akram Naich was killed at the spot while his three unknown accomplices managed to escape.

He said Bosan gang member Akram Naich was resident of Tahirwali, Chanigoth. He was wanted in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery and kidnapping for ransom registered with Karachi, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur police stations. Chaudhry Safdar said that Akram Naich along with his accomplices had snatched two tractors and a vehicle of MPA Liaquatpur Chaudhry Masood in 2005 within the jurisdiction of police station and on resistance he had shot dead Assistant Sub Inspector Shab Qadar and Constable Afzal while another constable Shabbir was serious wounded in that incident. Moreover, Bosan gang member Akram Naich had looted a bank in Islam Garh, Rahim Yar Khan district, and had got Rs2 million as a ransom for the release of landlord.

Allah Ditta, a resident of Shidani Sharif Uchsharif, committed dacoities and robberies in Karachi. He appreciated the courage and bravery of Inspector Pervaiz Iqbal Bajwa and his subordinates and visited the site where Akram Naich was shot dead. Mean while Regional Police Officer Faisal Rana and District Police Officer Bahawalpur visited the hospital and inquired after the health of injured constable Saadullah Khan Baloch and presented him bouquets.