LAHORE (PR): Leading global smartphone giant TECNO’s key to success has always been tailoring marketing strategy according to each country’s specific market needs. This includes not only bringing cutting-edge devices that help consumers keep up with today’s highly technological world but to also help them do so with the utmost ease.

Until now TECNO MOBILE has remained an offline brand but now, for the first time ever in Pakistan, TECNO MOBILE has teamed up with Pakistan’s e-commerce giant Daraz.pk to offer consumers the opportunity to get their hands on the best products TECNO has to offer with just a few taps on a screen. Consumers can also look forward to amazing discounted prices as TECNO offers its hugely successful 5.65”, Quad Flash, 13MP TECNO Camon i Air for the discounted price of PKR 14,499.

Customers can be sure to expect many more such discounts and offers from TECNO in the future as well,” said General Manager for Pakistan Willy Cui.