SIALKOT-The police claimed to have nicked seven drug-peddlers including two women and recovered 12kg fine quality hashish (worth millions of rupees) during a crackdown on narcotics sellers. The crackdown was carried out in different parts of Daska tehsil here on Friday.

Daska Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Ghiyas told the newsmen that the Daska police arrested accused drug pusher Tanveer while selling narcotics near village Bambaanwala-Malhiyaanwala, Daska. The police recovered 4kg Charas from him.

Police also arrested female drug-pusher Hameeda Bibi while selling Charas near Daska Lorry Adda and recovered 1.2kg Charas from her.

Similarly, the police arrested another female drug-pusher identified as Ayesha alias Ashi Champion, selling Charas near Hajipura-Daska. The police recovered 1.3kg hashish from her.

DSP Ghiyas informed that the Motra Police arrested one Ayub, selling Charas near Civil Rest House Jaamkey Cheema-Motra, Daska tehsil here. The police recovered 1.5kg Charas from him. Meanwhile, the police also arrested accused Zaheer Ahmed red handed selling narcotics near Canal Bridge Jaamkey Cheema-Motra and recovered 1kg charas from him. The police also arrested accused Majid alias Maaji from village Jessarwala-Daska. Police recovered 200 grams Charas from him.

The DSP said that the police have registered separate cases against them.

Two kidnapped, women

bludgeoned to death

Two persons including a youth were kidnapped while a woman was bludgeoned to death in a separate incident occurred in different areas here on Friday.

According to police, some unidentified accused kidnapped local labourer Muhammad Azam's 18-year-old son Asim Ali and 26-year-old son-in-law Muhammad Akmal from near their house in village Chhabeelpur-Motra, Daska tehsil here.

The family said that they do not know reason behind the incident as they have no enmity with anyone. In village Baasiwala, Pasrur Tehsil, 45-year-old wife of a farmer namely Haji Abdul Razzaq (45) was found murdered at her home.

Reportedly, Riffat Bibi was alone at her home when some unidentified assailant(s) killed her while crushing her head with iron hammer.