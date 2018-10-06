Share:

LOS ANGELES - A man living in Los Angeles was sentenced to 221 years to life in state prison for trying to kill six Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and wounding two of them, authority said Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, 42-year-old Juan Manuel Martinez was found guilty of six counts of attempted murder, five counts of assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm and one count each of false imprisonment of a hostage, dissuading a witness by threat of force and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At Thursday's sentencing, a Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge ordered Martinez to spend 221 years to life behind bars, the statement said.

The incident that Martinez involved occurred on June 23 last year, when he shot and wounded a motorcycle deputy who pulled him over during a DUI checkpoint and wounded another deputy as he fled.

Martinez opened fire on other deputies before hiding in a converted garage for nearly eight hours. This shooting incident forced a SWAT team at bay for nearly eight hours before he was arrested.