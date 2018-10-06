Share:

KARACHI (PR): A seminar was organised here at a hotel as part of a high-level delegation visit to Pakistan by Valvoline®, a leading worldwide manufacturer and marketer of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries headquartered in the USA. Present at the event were stakeholders including leading textile manufacturers, industrialists, plant managers, engineers, consultants and key media representatives.

The seminar was inaugurated by the Anwar Ur Hasan, chief operating officer Orient Energy Systems Pvt Ltd. Alexey Stiop, regional technical manager- Valvoline Middle East, Africa and Pakistan, gave an introductory address about significance of gas engine oils segment in Pakistan. Abid Ali Mawjee, Marketing manager MENAP Region, also shared long-term plans of Valvoline in Pakistan.

Subsequently, Valvoline Technical Manager talked about the products and solutions best suited for Pakistani market and why Valvoline is truly a global leader in innovation.