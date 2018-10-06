Share:

LONDON (PR): VentureDive, one of Pakistan’s leading technology companies, has been shortlisted to pitch its pioneering mobility solution to five leading automotive brands at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) Future Mobility Challenge 2018, happening in London on 17th October 2018. The top brands include BMW, Ford, Toyota, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Bosch.

The purpose of this initiative is to explore new partnerships, investments, and acquisitions amongst the world’s leading automotive brands, innovative technology start-ups, and small-to-medium enterprises. This idea is also intended to bring out advanced elucidations to redefine the world of mobility and the automotive industry.

Technology start-ups and small-to-medium enterprises were expected to propose solutions to seven key mobility challenges in order to demonstrate their competence. The solution proposed by VentureDive revolved around its ‘Mobility as a Service’ (MaaS) platform, IMPact, and was selected out of a massive number of exceptionally drafted applications. VentureDive has been invited by SMMT to present its idea about empowering travelers and urban city dwellers to make smarter, more informed, and greener mobility choices at the Future Mobility Challenge 2018.