ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on October 4, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 0.54 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 230.40 points against 229.17 points registered in the previous week, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Similarly, as compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review increased by 2.02 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 was also increased by 0.40 percent as it went up from 217.39 points in the previous week to 218.27 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8,001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35,000 also increased by 1.07 percent, 1.33 percent, 0.80 percent and 2.97 percent respectively.

During the week under review average prices of 07 items registered decrease, while that of 17 items increased with the remaining 29 items’ prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included onion, potatoes, bananas, sugar, pulse masoor, pulse mash and pulse gram.

The items which recorded increase in their average prices included chiecken farm (live), cigarettes, tomatoes, eggs, garlic, LPG, wheat flour, pulse moong, beef, shirting, cooking oil (tin), powder milk, wheat, red chilly, vegetable ghee and vegetable ghee (tin).

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice basmati (broken), rice (irri-6), bread (plain), mutton, milk fresh, curd, mustard oil (tin), salt powder, tea prepared, cooked beef, cooked dal, long cloth, lawn printed, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, firewood whole, electricity bulb, washing soap, petrol, match box, Hi Speed Diesel, telephone call charges and bathing soap.