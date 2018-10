Share:

Students of various schools and colleges take part in a walk to celebrate World Teachers Day at Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad.

Students of various schools and colleges take part in a walk to celebrate World Teachers Day at Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad.

Students of various schools and colleges take part in a walk to celebrate World Teachers Day at Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad.

Students of various schools and colleges take part in a walk to celebrate World Teachers Day at Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad.