RAWALPINDI - A passenger was killed and six others sustained critical injuries when a speeding bus turned turtle after smashing with a tree along a road at Mandra-Chakwal Morr, sources informed on Saturday.

The deceased and injured were moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and Rural Health Centre by Rescue 1122 for autopsy and medical treatment, they said. Police also inspected the site and mentioned the occurrence of accident in daily crime register. The doctors had not shared the names of victims with media, sources said.