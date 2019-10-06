Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as ten people were killed and eleven others were injured when a speeding passenger coach fell into a deep trench near Makran Coastal Highway on Saturday morning.

A private news channel quoted the Deputy Commissioner Lasbela as saying that the bus was heading to Karachi from Pasni.

Police said the accident happened due to tyre burst as a result of which the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Police and rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Lasbela Deputy Commissioner Shabbir Mengal told Xinhua Pakistan Coast Guards’ personnel launched a rescue operation immediately after the accident and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

The condition of most of the wounded is reported to be critical, said the official, adding that women and children are among the victims of the unfortunate accident.

Earlier on Thursday, at least three people were killed while 24 others injured after a speeding van collided with a truck due to the driver’s negligence in the same area.

According to official data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, around 9,000 road accidents are reported every year since 2011, killing more than 4,500 people on average annually.

Traffic police said that 90 percent of the accidents in Pakistan are caused merely by human error.