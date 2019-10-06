Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least two police officials were injured when occupants of a piece of land in Moza Timma Mohrian reacted to an operation jointly undertaken by the officials of district administration and Pakistan Housing Foundation, to retrieve the acquired land.

The land is situated near to Park Enclave, a housing scheme being executed by the CDA. According to the details, the officials of CDA, district administration along with local police reached Moza Timma Mohrian in the suburbs of the capital city to undertake the operation but faced resistance from the locals.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan, according to the officials. The land has been allocated for a housing society to accommodate members of Supreme Court Bar Association.

The locals, first pelted stones on the officials and then resorted to aerial firing. Two cops got head injuries as the locals reacted to the operation.

The administration then decided to postpone the operation. Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) were among the officials present on the occasion. The officials said that they have approached Shahzad Town police station for registration of an FIR against the accused under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 10 outlaws including five drug-pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, alcohol, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said. Tarnol police recovered 1050 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession of Asfand Yaar and Sulman. Khanna police recovered 1140 gram hashish and one 30-bore pistol from their possession of Noman Akram and Tahir Mehmood. The police team also arrested Munwar Khan who was involved in illegal oil selling. Kohsar police arrested Muhammad Mumtaz after recovery of one 30-bore pistol from him. The police team also arrested Abdul Shakoor and recovered 1150 gram heroin from him. Ramana police arrested Naqeeb-Ullah and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. CIA police arrested Ali Imran and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Bharakahu police arrested Muhammad Asif and recovered two alcohol bottles from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.