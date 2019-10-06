Share:

The officials of Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized 7,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel and arrested a smuggler in Karachi on Sunday.

According to details, the PCG Marine Wing (Kemari) searched the launches fishing in open sea near Manora.

During operation, the PCG recovered 7,000 litres smuggled Iranian diesel from secret cavities of a launch and arrested a smuggler.

The recovered diesel worth Rs2,04,90,000 was being smuggled to inside country where it was to be sold in open market.

DG PCG Brig Retd Sajjad Skindar has lauded the performance of the officials and hoped that they would continue to perform their duties with same commitment in future.