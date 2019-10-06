Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday visited the earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur and reviewed the pace of initial stage of the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation process in the affected areas. Talking to reporters at the DHQ Hospital, the AJK president emphasized the need for self-preparations to counter natural calamities with prime focus on averting threats to life and material in case of any catastrophe. Our AJK Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao reported from Mirpur that that AJK President Sardar Masood said that September 24 devastating earthquake in Mirpur had once again reminded of the significance to raise awareness and necessary knowledge so as to face minimum of loss in case of any calamity.

“We learnt series of lessons after the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 in connection with facing natural calamities”, the President said and added that for the very reason, the concerned disaster management functionaries of the governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir collectively and successfully executed immediate relief operations, saving lot of precious human lives in the Mirpur catastrophe caused by the earthquake of the moderate magnitude.

The president emphasized the need for devising comprehensive strategy to save Mirpur from devastation of earthquakes - keeping in view the area located on the fault line.

Lauding civil and military institutions for their immediate vibrant collective role in rescue and relief operations, Masood Khan said that it was ample proof of the outstanding performance of the state’s administrative institutions.

The AJK President said that the governments of Pakistan and AJK have been taking every possible step for early rehabilitation and resettlement of the earthquake affected people. The president asked the National and the State Disaster Management Authorities and the Crises Management Cell to take immediate necessary steps for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected people before the advent of winter similar to the measures these institutions had immediately undertook during the course of rescue and relief. Expressing sympathies with the quake-affectees, President Masood said that September 24 Mirpur earthquake left deep signs of the tragedy. “The affected population is not alone in these hours of trial and our sympathies and solidarity always stand with them”, he assured.

The President visited various wards of the hospital and enquired after the health of those injured in the catastrophe. He expressed good wishes besides praying for early recovery of the injured quake victims.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr Farooq Ahmed Noor apprised the President of the best possible medical facilities being extended to the injured. Sardar Masood appreciated the medical services being delivered to the hospitalized quake-victims.

Later on, the AJK President attended a briefing in Divisional Commissioner office about the loss of lives and material during the earthquake.

Commissioner Mirpur Division and the Relief Commissioner Ch Muhammad Tayyeb briefed the President about the so-far progress in rescue and relief operations in the quake-hit zone.

The President directed the authorities for reconstruction of the affected areas for ensuring early rehabilitation of the affected people with prime focus on bring the life back to normalcy.

Sardar Masood Khan expressed satisfaction over the relief and rehabilitation works.

The President also praised Pak Army, NDMA, SDMA and NGOs for their immediate untiring rescue and relief services in the affected areas that led to saving a large number of precious human lives soon after the tragedy.

Former minister and ex MLA from the city Ch Muhammad Saeed, Head of the Losses Assessment Committee / DC Bhimbher Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan, DC Mirpur Raja Tahir Mumtaz, DG IT Khalid Rafique and other senior officers of the concerned state functionaries were also present on this occasion.