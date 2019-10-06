Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said that balloting on 9000 file holders of LDA City Phase will be held on November 30. He was talking to media in a ceremony at LDA City site to share progress on the project. Lahore Development Authority Director General Muhammad Usman and Vice Chairman SM Sheikh were also present on the occasion. He said balloting process would be conducted by Punjab Information Technology Board to ensure the transparency and vowed 90 percent development work on the project is completed. In LDA Phase 1 there are 85 plots of two kanals, 2288 plots of one kanal, 4231 plots of 10 marlas and 4783 plots of five marlas. LDA City’s park would be comprised on 220 kanals and 16 kanals have been allocated for main mosque.