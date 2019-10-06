Share:

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday met Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to ongoing political situation in the country and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March came under discussion.

The meeting also discussed matters relating to Kashmir issue, Afghan peace process and regional situation.

PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, while ANP leaders Zahid Khan, Mian Iftikhar and Ameer Haider Hoti attended the meeting.

Later, talking to media, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said that his party had proposed to summon a meeting of the All Parties Conference (APC) and Rahbar Committee.

He said that the opposition was united and the announcement regarding Azadi March had been made.

The PPP leader said that the current government was the product of rigging, adding that free, fair and transparent should be held in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, ANP leader Iftikhar Hussain said that his party wants a united opposition, adding that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should take other opposition parties in confidence to keep the opposition united.

Iftikhar Hussain said that the government wanted to create differences between the opposition parties, adding that the government had ruined country’s economy.

The JUI-F chief has been persuading other political parties to join his anti-government demonstration on Oct 27.