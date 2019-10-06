Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has completed the panels of senior bureaucrats of grade-21 of different service groups for the meeting of High Powered Selection Board meeting, which is likely to be held in the third week of October, The Nation has learnt it reliably. According to sources of Establishment Division, Prime Minster Imran Khan will chair the meeting and Secretary Establishment Division, Secretary to PM and Secretary Cabinet Division will also attend the meeting. The meeting will review the promotion cases including ACRs and intelligence reports of grade-21 bureaucrats of different service groups and take the decision in this regard. They said, over one dozen officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) would be promoted to grade-22. They said that at least 10 positions of grade-22 including six posts of federal secretaries and four posts of special secretaries are lying vacant in important ministries and divisions. They mentioned a major reshuffle in the federal bureaucracy is expected after the board meeting.