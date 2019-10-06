Share:

Islamabad (PR) Boardwalk was launched in Islamabad at a glamorous red carpet event hosted by Nattie and models and managed by Rezz PR. Bringing you the best of the Boardwalk - the sights, the sounds and the tastes...especially the tastes! From the world famous Boardwalk Fries, juicy, delicious, made-to-order burgers, creamy shakes and so much more, got your hunger covered. The tender, inviting roadside view is the perfect place to put you in urban vacation frame of mind. So, visit Boardwalk and let the passing cars be the wipers of your every day blues. The first outlet has been launched in F-7 Jinnah Super.