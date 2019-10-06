Share:

LAHORE - Kind Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal has stressed the need for raising awareness about benefits of early diagnosis and timely treatment of breast cancer . Addressing the participants of breast cancer awareness walk at KEMU/Mayo Hospital on Saturday, Prof Gondal said early diagnosis was a key to avoid serious complications. The walk started from the VC Office and culminated outside Surgical Tower. KEMU faculty, Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Tahir Khalil, Director of Medical Education Prof Ayesha Shaukat, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff participated in the demo.The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with writing relating to diagnosis of breast cancer and treatment. Prof Gondal said the KEMU has launched post-graduate programme on breast cancer on the special instructions of Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid. Prof Ayesha Shoukat stressed the need of immediately approaching qualified on symptoms of breast cancer .