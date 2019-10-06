Share:

LAHORE - Parents of a university girl, who died in a road accident, have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to order a crackdown on unqualified truck drivers. Maham Tanveer with her relative was going to her university a couple of days ago when she had an accident Akhbar Market Roundabout. The police also reached the spot soon after the incident and arrested the driver identified as Muhammad Umar. The truck driver was said to be an employee of the Al-Buraq, a Turkish firm working on different cleanliness projects in Lahore. According to police sources, the driver failed to produce driving licence and fitness certificate of the vehicle. The Lohari Gate police also impounded the truck after registering a criminal case against the driver. Further investigation was underway. Relatives of the victim say the government must take appropriate action against unfit vehicles and untrained drivers to save the lives of innocent people. “We demand Punjab CM take notice and order an investigation. We also demand the CM order a crackdown on unfit vehicles and untrained drivers to save innocent lives in future,” Maham’s relatives said.