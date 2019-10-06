Share:

LAHORE - Mian Rehman Aziz Chan has been elected as chairman of Pakistan Steel Melters Association. The announcement was made at the annual general meeting of the association at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Saturday.

Newly elected chairman presided over the meeting while senior vice chairman Khalid Khan, vice chairmen Farooq Hassan, Tariq Butt, Mian M Akram Farid, Executive Committee members Mian M Usman, Ch Liaqat Ali, Mobeen Saeed, Umair Siddique, M Zubair, Shabbir Hassa, Khurram Iqbal, Asim Ashfaq, Zubair Ali and association members were present on the occasion.

Mian Rehman said that resolution of the issues being faced by the steel melting industry would be top priority. He said that earnest efforts would be made for subsequent growth of the economy. “This sector is one of the largest revenue generating sectors in Pakistan. Rs80 billion is paid to the government annually. We look forward to a further growth of this industry”, he said.