ISLAMABAD - COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on Saturday constituted a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain the facts behind tragic death of a student.

The university students had staged a protest on Friday alleging university administration for not allowing private ambulance inside campus which led to the death of BBA student Inam-ul-Haq.

The notification issued by the university administration said “In view of unfortunate incident at COMSATS University Islamabad on Friday, October 4, 2019 where a second year Bachelor of Business Administration program student, Mr. Inam-ul-haq, passed away, an inquiry committee is hereby notified, comprising dean, faculty of Business Administration (convener), registrar CUI, In-charge (Academics), Islamabad campus, faculty Representative (Prof. Dr. Mahnaz Qadeer) and Additional Registrar (HR).”

The notification also said that the committee shall ascertain the facts behind the incident including, but not limited to sequence of the events with timelines, medical care provided within CUI and recommendations for improvements if any.

It also said that the committee may call any witness of the incident to ascertain the facts and it shall present its report to the competent authority by October 9.

Scores of male and female students had staged a protest and blocked the main entrance of the CUI after the death of their fellow.

Students had claimed that Inam lost his life due to negligence of university administration which neither arranged its own ambulance for the deceased in time nor allowed any private vehicle to enter in campus and shift him to the hospital.

They also alleged that Inam after suffering heart attack remained alive for 25 minutes at the medical centre where there was no ambulance to shift him to hospital and finally breathed his last.