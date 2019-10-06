Share:

LAHORE - Police Saturday claimed to have arrested a middle-aged couple on charges of making adult videos of several women.According to police, Salamat Ali and Razia Sultana confessed to the crime. A special police team comprising investigation officers and officials from the gender-based crime cell traced and arrested the couple from Sundar. “Poor women are lured into the dirty game for money,” DIG (Investigation) Waheed said. But, the officer said the duo started blackmailing them. The police have registered a case and started investigation.