Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a bail petition filed by PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in the Paragon reference till October 14. They were presented before the Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan.Khawaja brothers were represented by Amjad Pervaiz and Ashtar Ausaf Ali appeared while from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), prosecutors Hafiz Ather Awan and Ali Tipu Khan appeared before the court.The court has directed the petitioner/accused’s counsel to advance arguments on the next hearing. The judicial remand of the Khawaja brothers was also extended by the court.The NAB had launched investigation into Paragon Housing scam in November 2017 after receiving a number of complaints. In December 2018, Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were arrested after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their request for an extension in pre-arrest bail in the case.