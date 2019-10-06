Share:

KARACHI - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yu Jing has emphasized that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is essence of long-term bilateral relations between the two countries and CPEC will develop infrastructure in Pakistan.

Rejecting propaganda by the Western media, he said that China has no military or strategic designs in Pakistan with regard to CPEC as propagated by the media in the West. He said that China will stand by Pakistan to resolve the issue of Kashmir.

He was speaking at a dialogue on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) hosted by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) here at a hotel. Ikram Sehgal, chairman of the KCFR, and Commodore (Retired) Sadeed A. Malik, secretary general, also spoke on this occasion.

Yu Jing said the Western media always tried to spread the narrative that China may colonise Pakistan, but this is totally baseless. He said, “China and Pakistan are not only important countries in this region but are also crucial for the world. CPEC is not going to guarantee development of the entire economy of Pakistan, but will develop a small part of it. China is doing huge investment on a partnership basis. We are helping Pakistan in various sectors, including education, technical education, agriculture, social development, and technology transfer, etc.” “CPEC will not only connect China to Gwadar; it will lead China to Kandahar in Afghanistan, Central Asia and Russia. We are trying hard to make this world a better place to live. Gwadar is an emerging port of Pakistan that was a long-awaited dream of Pakistanis and their government,” he noted.

“We are waiting for free zone policy of the government of Pakistan, after which we will launch 19 projects in Gwadar alone. China is spending $40 million annually to keep Gwadar port functional as it has now started commercial operations as well. We send a commercial vessel every week to Gwadar port to make sure it survives. In next phase of the second Free Trade Agreement (FTA), we will establish manufacturing units of agriculture, sea food and other industries, which will provide huge employment to people,” the ambassador said.

Yu Jing said the biggest issues of Gwadar are electricity and fresh water. “China will install a power plant of 300 megawatts and a desalination plant with capacity of 5,000 tons. We are constructing a 200-bed hospital, education and vocational centres and new international airport in Gwadar. Work on these projects will start by end of this year,” he said.“We are also considering transit trade for Gwadar port as it has been the central part of Balochistan province. Chinese companies are going to invest $10 million in fisheries sector alone where sea food processing plants will be installed. We will purchase sea food from fishermen. It will also boost the local fisheries industry,” Yu Jing said.

The ambassador said that they are encouraging Chinese tourists to visit Pakistan and for this they are already in talks with the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Responding to questions from the audience, the Chinese ambassador said that any student or trader who cannot afford visa processing fee can contact the embassy to get the waiver. In this case, embassy will bear this cost from a rescue scheme launched for this purpose,” he stated. “Although China has become the second largest economy in the world, we are still a developing country. We are still not perfect and have to do many things for our human resource,” he said in response to a question.

Sharing background of CPEC, the Chinese ambassador said that it was vision of former prime minister of China Chau En Li in 1950s that by the end of this century Karakoram Highway will become a commercial corridor, which we achieved at least 20 years late due to unstable political situation in the region.

We are also working for Kashmiris to help them get their fundamental rights and justice. A justified solution should be made of Kashmir and China will stand by Pakistan for the regional peace and stability,” he said.

To a question, the Chinese ambassador said that China is issuing 100,000 trade visas to Pakistani.

Speaking on this occasion, Ikram Sehgal, chairman of the KCFR, said that forces not happy with CPEC always keep trying to spread negative propaganda about it. If they are so sincere with Pakistan, why did not they make so much investment here? he asked.

Sehgal presented KCFR crest to the Chinese ambassador on this occasion.