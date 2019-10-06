Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to ensure friendly police ecology in the city as meetings with notables of various areas are being held to ensure efficient policing through public cooperation.

As sequel of these efforts, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Farooq Amjad Butar appointed as head of Kohsar police station, conducted meetings with notables of area, members of vigilance as well as security committees and assured them to resolve public problems on immediate basis.

According to a press release, as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has appointed four ASPs as head in police sub-divisions with a purpose to instantly resolve public issues and provide speedy justice to public.

After these appointments, all ASPs including ASP Farooq Amajd Butar has accelerated interaction with citizens to ensure community policing.

ASPs Farooq Ahmed and Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk also held meetings with citizens last day for the same purpose.

In these meetings with members of conciliatory committees and notables in their respective areas including Bhara Kau, Bani Gala, Kohsar, they assured full cooperation of police with them to maintain peace and tranquility.

Speaking on the occasion, ASP Farooq Amjad Butar said that it was on priority to respect citizens and ensure decent attitude of policemen with them. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar had given clear policy of polite interaction with people and police slogan ‘Phele Salam – Phir Kalam)’ was a step towards friendly policing.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has said that policy guidelines from IGP Islamabad will be implemented in letter and spirit and all efforts would be made to win public confidence. Farooq Amjad has appealed the citizens to keep vigilant eye on suspects in their surroundings and immediately inform police in case any suspicious activity.