Share:

LAHORE - Faizan Riaz and young Haider Ali cracked centuries to put Northern in early control of their first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four match against Balochistan at the KRL Stadium on Saturday. At the draw of stumps on the opening day, Northern, who won the toss and elected to bat, were well placed on 365 for the loss of five wickets in 85 overs in their first innings. Faizan was called-up from Northern’s Second XI squad for this match and he immediately made an impact. The right-hander was unbeaten on 113 off 175 balls at the close of play -- his seventh century at this level. He has so far hit 13 fours and three sixes during his 257-minute stay at the wicket. Faizan was involved in a 130-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ali Sarfraz, who played well for his 50 that included seven boundaries.

BRIEF SCORES: Northern 1ST INNINGS: 365-5 in 85 overs (Haider Ali 133, Faizan Riaz 113 not out, Ali Sarfraz 50, Umar Amin 34; M Asghar 2-62, Taj Wali 2-96) vs Balochistan.