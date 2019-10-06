Share:

Pakistan on Saturday rejected Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar remarks on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements and on other Kashmir and Pakistan-related issues.

Kumar in a statement had termed PM Imran’s statements regarding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution as “provocative”.

Foreign Office in a statement said, “Exposing India's egregious behaviour and state-terrorism in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is part of our international obligations and our moral responsibility to the Kashmiri victims of Indian repression.”

It added if India feels provoked, it is only because India is unwilling to face the truth about its indefensible actions that are driven by the toxic mix of extremist ideology and hegemonic ambitions.”

“Equally reprehensible are India’s pretentions of casting itself as a ‘normal’ country. The international community would like to ask as to what normal country cages eight million people in an inhuman lockdown for over two months and deceives the world by claiming that “everything is fine.” Similarly, what normal country provides space and political patronage to the perpetrators of mob lynchings by cow vigilantes and repugnant schemes like gharwapsi and love Jihad?” it said.

The Foreign Office further said that India would be well-advised to keep its lectures on diplomacy and normality to itself.

“All we would like to stress is, Physician, heal thyself!” it added.