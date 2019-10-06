Share:

Los Angeles - Tyler Cameron is a bachelor once more. A source close to the situation tells media that the former Bachelorette contestant is single. He and Gigi Hadid are no longer dating.

Following Cameron’s stint on The Bachelorette -- and a post-show drink with the season’s leading lady, Hannah Brown -- he and Hadid made headlines for their dates around New York and his attendance at her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands.

One of the last times the duo was spotted at the same event came in early September when they attended the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during New York Fashion Week, though they arrived separately.

This week, Hadid has been busy with Paris Fashion Week, even catching attention for escorting a prankster off the runway during the Chanel Spring-Summer 2020 show. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Cameron served as the bartender on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and moved into a new apartment in NYC’s East Village neighborhood.

Last month, Cameron said that they were “just friends” and had spent time “hanging out” together. “I mean... that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public,” he said. “She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly.”