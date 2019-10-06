Share:

KARACHI - A nine-member delegation led by Pakistan Sikh Council Patron-in-Chief Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor’s House on Saturday.

MNA Jai Prakash and MPA Jamal Siddiqui were also present in the meeting.

The entire Sikh community considers the move to open Kartarpur transit as a good omen, Ramesh Singh said. The meeting discussed steps to set up a university in Nankana Sahib.

On October 10, a train will depart for Nankana with about 800 Sikh pilgrims to attend Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th birthday, he said.

From November 10, he said, a three-day Sikh pilgrimage gathering will begin in Karachi in which 18,000 Sikh pilgrims from across Sindh will participate. The governor of Sindh will bid farewell to Sikh pilgrims on October 10.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said minority communities in Pakistan have complete freedom to perform their religious rituals. Keeping in view the religious importance of Kartarpur for Sikh pilgrims, the present government has opened Kartarpur Road, said the governor.

He assured the delegation of all possible facilities for Sikh pilgrims.