A federal government’s representative has refuted speculations on certain sections of the media that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud had ordered return of his private plane carrying Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan from Canada to New York after his conclusion of United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 74th session.

The representative has termed a report published in a weekly magazine as a “fabrication.”

The representative mentioned that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy brotherly relations and it expressed opposition parties’ disappointment as they had been trying to sabotage those bilateral relations.

“It is totally false and absolutely carries no truth whatsoever,” the spokesman said, adding the report also carries baseless self created theory with respect to Prime Minister's meetings with the leaders of Turkey and Malaysia in New York.

The spokesman said Pakistan and Saudi Arabian leaderships enjoy most cordial and brotherly relations.

“Only people with vested interests would come up with such concocted and baseless assertions. The desperation of the opposition is evident by their attempt to sabotage brotherly relations enjoyed by the two Islamic countries,” he said.

The spokesman said the article attempts to undermine prime Minister's hugely successful interaction with world leaders in New York mainly focusing on raising the plight of Kashmiris in the Indian occupied territory and his views on Islamophobia which were acclaimed worldwide and won hearts in Muslim world.

The spokesman regretted that the article aims to sabotage Pakistan core national interest of brotherly relations between the two countries for petty political gains.