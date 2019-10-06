Share:

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Sunday has said economy has achieved stabilization and now it will move to the phase of growth.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, he said when the PTI government came into power it inherited a massive debt and had to fulfill immediate commitments of more than 10 billion dollars in loan repayments and interest.

He said the tough economic decisions are showing positive impacts now. Hammad Azhar said foreign exchange reserves are now stable and the rupee value is stabilizing. The minister said prices had to be increased in the power sector due to huge circular debt.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to introduce a social safety net for poorest of the poor in the country. He said Ehsaas program launched by PTI government is a major plan for poverty reduction and is a role model for the world to emulate.

Hammad Azhar said Sehat Insaaf Cards are part of Ehsaas program that will provide health facility to every deserving family without any discrimination.