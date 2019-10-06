Share:

Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar has said that plan of JUI-F to turn the country into a battlefield is enmity against the public, we will not let them push the country towards instability and will foil their agenda. He said Pakistani nation also rejects their agenda.

He hoped that the democratic political parties will not support JUI-F in its misadventures.

The Governor Punjab expressed these views in a meeting with Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Ch at his residence here on Sunday. Political situation of the country, administrative issues of government and other issues came under discussion in the meeting.

In another development, delegations of overseas Pakistanis led by Chaudhry Aslam, Muhammad Mumtaz from Glasgow, Chaudhry Parvez from London called on Ch Sarwar. He tuned into the issues of overseas Pakistanis while they commended the Governor on the initiatives of Government for welfare of Pakistani Diaspora.

Talking to the delegation, the Governor Punjab asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan is dragging country out of economic crises but unfortunately some parties with the ideology of chaos and anarchy are conspiring to push the country towards instability which is in no way in the benefit of our nation or country, this kind of politics will consequently affect the nation adversely and the country.

He once again made it clear that the PTI government will go on to complete its constitutional term of 5 years as it has received the mandate in 2018 elections. It is our legal and constitutional right to complete the 5 year tenure and opposition’s plan to topple government will only remain a farfetched dream, he added.

Ch Sarwar also referenced the issue of Kashmir and said that because of curfew in Kashmir and Indian atrocities, the regional situation is in front of the whole nation and under these circumstances the politics of agitation will affect the Kashmir cause, country is in dire need of solidarity and unity.

Addressing the delegates of overseas Pakistanis, he said that the PTI government is delivering on the promises made to overseas Pakistanis. First time in the history of Pakistan special courts for overseas Pakistanis were established and 3 judges in Lahore High Court, while one judge in each district is deciding cases of overseas Pakistanis under fast track system.

The Governor Punjab went on to appreciate the efforts of overseas Pakistanis and said that our Diaspora plays pivotal role in economic well being of the country and their issues will be dealt on priority bases.