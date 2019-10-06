Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq has said that nation is waiting to see PM Imran Khan taking actionable stance on Kashmir issue .

Addressing “Save Kashmir March” rally in Lahore on Sunday, the Jamaat-e-Islami thanked people for standing with him on Kashmir issue . He said Kashmiris love Pakistani nation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice to the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) against marching towards the line of control was tantamount to showing weakness to the enemy which was unleashing worst violence on the people of the IHK for more than two months.

He said the rulers must keep in mind that building high walls was not an option to remain safe from the enemy. He warned that the PM and his aides could not fight the case of Kashmir while sitting in the air-conditioned halls and delivering good speeches.

The JI chief said that people was expecting that the PM would take into confidence the national leadership on Kashmir after coming back to the UNO and announce solid strategy for the future.

But, he added, no concrete step was taken in this regard and the so-called follower of Tipu Sultan was acting like as silent spectator over genocide of the Kashmiris who had been fighting the case of realization of Pakistan for more than seven decades. He said the Kashmiris had sacrificed their present for the future of Pakistan but they always received a cold response from the rulers of the country.

He said the Indian premier Modi who butchered thousands of Muslims in Gujrat had now ordered genocide of Kashmiris. He said the prime minister had expected miracles on Kashmir and peace between Pakistan and India from the same person (Modi). He said those who expected good from Modi and Trump were living in fools’ paradise.

He demanded the government not to sit silent and announce brave steps for Kashmir cause.

Siraj expressed concerns over the bad economy and rising inflation, saying the government was hitting hard the poor and middle class and lacked solid plan for the betterment of the economy. He said there was an urgent need to create national unity over multiple challenges the country was facing today.

Thousands of people, holding national and AJK flags and banners inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiri struggle against Indian occupation, participated in the rally.

The rally which started from Nasir Bagh and culminated in front of Masjad-e-Shuhada was also addressed by JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch, JI AJK chapter head Dr Khalid Mahmood, JI Central Punjab chapter head Javid Kasuri and JI Lahore Chapter head Zikrulla Mujahid.