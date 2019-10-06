Share:

EU-Pak Friendship Federation Sweden Chapter organised a Kashmir solidarity protest at Sergels Torg T-Central square Stockholm in Sweden to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

A large number of people (Approximately 500-600) including Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora people, other immigrants from the Middle East and Africa, and members of different NGOs attended the protest.

The protesters carrying Kashmiris flags chanted slogans against Indian government and PM Modi. On this occasion, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Ch Perviaz Iqbal Losar (Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe), Ch Ghulam Muhammad Bhalli (President EU-Pak Friendship Federation Sweden) and other prominent speaker strongly condemned the Indian move on August 5 to revoke Article 370 and 35 A in Indian Occupied Kashmir.