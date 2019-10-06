Share:

Los Angeles - The countdown is on! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are set to wed in December, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

In the meantime, the pair are focusing on each other. “It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step,” explained the singer, 34, during an appearance on Australia’s KIIS Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Bloom, 42, echoed his fiancée’s sentiment when he told Us and other reporters they “are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”

Bloom popped the question to the Grammy nominee in a romantic Valentine’s Day proposal in February. The future spouses shared their happy news via Instagram later that night, with photos that showed off Perry’s stunning engagement ring.

Prior to her relationship with Bloom, Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and dated John Mayer on and off from 2012 to 2013. The SAG award winner split from ex-wife Miranda Kerr in 2013. Bloom and the model share 8-year-old son Flynn.