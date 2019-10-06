Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan has said that the provincial government will construct 32000 watercourses at a cost of 50 billion rupees during next four years to bolster agriculture and food production in the province.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday Mohibullah Khan said that the government has started work on a program to utilize the water of Gomal Zam Dam for irrigation of thousands of acres barren lands in South Waziristan, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat.

He said the main canal of Gomal Zam Dam has been made operational in which irrigation water has been released with capacity to irrigate one hundred thousand acres land in these areas.

The Minister Agriculture and Livestock said work on the dam’s second canal has been accelerated and on completion, intended to irrigate another one hundred thousand acres barren and infertile land in South Waziristan and other southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.