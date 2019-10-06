Share:

LAHORE/MULTAN - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said let Maulana Fazlur Rehman come for the sit-in.

“Let him come. We’ll see (him) if he comes out for the sit-in,” he added while talking to the media here at Circuit House after chairing meetings with local public representatives and government officials on Saturday.

The CM said that he is visiting all divisions and districts to review progress in development projects. He informed that development projects worth billions are underway in Multan and work on Nishtar-II project is about to be started. He declared that the sub office of Journalist Housing Foundation would be set up in Multan to resolve issues being faced by the journalists regarding their housing scheme. He declared that Insaf Sehat Cards would be issued to the journalists, adding that the Commissioner Multan has been issued directives for launching the second phase of Journalist Housing Scheme. He assured the journalists that the issue of grant for Multan Press Club would also be resolved.

He said that 35 per cent of total budget of the province has been allocated for South Punjab and all the funds would be spent on development of the region. He said that Rs3 billion has been allocated for South Punjab secretariat and all arrangements to set up the secretariat have been finalised. He declared that the place for the secretariat would be announced after political consensus.

He further announced that the foundation stone of Dera Ghazi Khan Institute of Cardiology would be laid in ongoing month while 30 new dialysis machines would be given to Nishtar Hospital. He declared that the Walled City Authority Lahore would operate across the province and work on conservation of historic heritage of Multan would start soon. To a query, the chief minister said that two thirds majority is required to establish South Punjab Province.

Meanwhile, the chief minister chaired a high-level meeting to review law and order situation as well as steps taken to contain Dengue outbreak in Multan region. The CM expressed his displeasure over the negligence of officials concerned in taking timely steps to check Dengue outbreak and issued order for launching inquiry into cases like presence of larva in Naqshband Colony. He also issued order for action against negligent health officials.

The chief minister disclosed at the occasion that a proposal to give Kidney Centre under the administrative control of the DHQ Hospital is under consideration. He directed the officials concerned to prepare a complete package for the construction of new flyovers and underpasses as well as repair to the existing ones.