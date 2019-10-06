Share:

LONDON - James Milner scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool moved eight components definite on the tip of the Premier League with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Leicester, whereas Mauricio Pochettino’s concerns mounted after Tottenham’s 3-0 loss at Brighton on Saturday.

Liverpool gained for the 17th consecutive league sport attributable to Milner’s dramatic contribution to an thrilling conflict at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s aspect ruined Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers’ first return to Liverpool since being replaced by the German in 2015. By extending their excellent a hit sprint, Liverpool get piled strain on 2nd placed Manchester Metropolis earlier than their home sport in opposition to Wolves on Sunday.

Liverpool took the lead in the 40th minute when Milner’s long ball was misjudged by Leicester defender Jonny Evans and Sadio Mane clinically slotted in his eighth goal of the season. Mane has scored precisely 50 targets in 100 Premier League games for Liverpool, making the Senegal winger the 10th player to attain that milestone for the Reds.

James Maddison snatched third-placed Leicester’s equaliser in the 80th minute when he aloof Ayoze Perez’s hasten and drove his shot under Adrian’s old tried put. But 5 minutes into stoppage-time, Marc Albrighton took the ball a ways from his get goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after which clipped Mane, with Milner changing the penalty after a VAR review.

On the Amex Stadium, Tottenham’s crisis deepened as they turned in a desperate efficiency, whereas Hugo Lloris suffered a excessive arm harm after one other howler. Tottenham keeper Lloris dropped the ball on the goal line and hurt himself in the technique in most efficient the third minute, permitting Neal Maupay to initiate the scoring. It most efficient obtained worse after that as Aaron Connolly’s double gave the impressive Seagulls a deserved three components.

It ranked as regarded as some of the worst performances of Pochettino’s reign and, following on from Tuesday’s 7-2 Champions League humiliation to Bayern Munich, the darkish clouds are mounting over the club. Pochettino was pressured to emphasise his commitment to Tottenham this week amid hypothesis he has grown distant from a squad distracted by several players who had been linked with moves. “Now we want to take care of going. I even want to command thank you for the fans. I get sorry for them, it is broad effort to attain and toughen us,” Pochettino said. “Now that that it is doubtless you’ll per chance per chance per chance now not salvage any phrases to console them and our players because I get we are living a now not easy 2nd.” Last season’s Champions League finalists get gained correct three of their opening 11 games of the campaign and 5 of their remaining 19 courting support to when these facets remaining met in April. An 11th defeat in 2019 left Tottenham without an away league fetch in 10 games courting support to January. Everton manager Marco Silva is moreover under mounting strain following a 1-0 defeat at Burnley that left his team fourth backside. Jeff Hendrick obtained Burnley’s 72nd minute winner after Everton had comely-support Seamus Coleman sent off early in the 2nd half of for a rough lunge on Dwight McNeil.