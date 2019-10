Share:

KARACHI - A 25 years old patient, Shahzad, who was admitted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) with dengue shock syndrome, a manifestation of dengue fever severity, passed away on Saturday morning. The latest incident has brought the total number of dengue related deaths to 14 in Karachi. Executive Director of JPMC D Seemi Jamali confirmed the death of Shahzad, a resident of Landhi.