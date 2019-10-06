Share:

After revamping, reinventing and restructuring Pakistan’s rotten Domestic System with ambitious one, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also announced the name of Misbah-ul Haq for the earlier vacant posts of the Chief Selector and Head coach. In addition, Waqar Younis has also been finalized as the bowling coach, replacing f Azhar Mehmood.

So far, the reaction of the Cricket fraternity to the decision has been mixed. Some welcome the decision in the context that Misbah-ul-Haq has remained one of the most successful Test Captains of Pakistan Cricket Team. It was his tenure, when Pakistan stood 1ST in ICC Test Ranking. Apart from this, Misbah-ul- Haq sensibly understands Pakistan’s domestic as well as Pakistan’s international cricket very well. With this, it is bore in the mind that Misbah has also the qualities of leadership with great determination. Observing all these traits, Misbah remained the final choice of the five- member panel committee, throwing weight behind Misbah for the all important slots of Chief Selector and Head Coach.

However, people also criticize the choice of the PCB as Misbah has no experience of the coaching and Waqar, who earlier remained the Head Coach of the tram, has been one of the most controversial coaches of Pakistan, has also been recalled as bowling coach without considering his previous record.

To cap this up, the decision by PCB is brave and innovative. By now, the whole responsibility will lie on Misbah with dual all important positions. Time will also test Misbah–Waqar duo’s progress in multifaceted ways in time to come. So far, it is all good.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN,

Larkana.