Share:

According to the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) report documenting, the rate of street crimes in Karachi during the first 10 months of 2019.

According to a report, 36320 mobile phones were snatched and stolen during street crime incidents in the metropolis.

Besides the snatching of cellphones, 21,000 motorbikes and 13,000 cars were either stolen or taken on gunpoint from citizens.

In comparison with the January 2018 report of CPLC, January 2019 saw a rise in street crimes.

Earlier in April, Citizens Police Liasion Committee (CPLC) in its report has said that 9,664 citizens of the metropolis were deprived of their cellphones during street crime incidents.

According to the committee, over 60 people including policemen were killed in last three months.

Besides the snatching of 9,664 cellphones, 5,813 motorbikes and 345 cars were either stolen or taken on gunpoint from citizens, the report issued by the CPLC noted.

The report said more than eight complaints of extortion were received and two instances of bank robbery were reported.

It is pertinent to mention the Sindh Police has set up ‘Street Watch Force’ to stop street crimes in Karachi.

The police department has prepared the force comprising 1,870 police personnel who perform their duties on bikes to root out rising street crimes.