Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the talks for restoration of peace in Afghanistan are underway and we are hopeful about the success of this dialogue.

Talking to the media at the Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya here on Saturday, the foreign minister expressed that Pakistan is hopeful that sustainable peace would be restored as a result of the ongoing dialogue process. He said that the baseless propaganda accusing Muslims of extremism is dying down, adding that Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia are going to jointly launch an English TV channel on international level to respond to this propaganda. He hoped that the channel would help lift the image of Muslims in the world.

Referring to Kashmir issue, Qureshi said that the entire nation stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Kashmiris, adding that the people of Pakistan pray for the liberation of Kashmir. Earlier, Shah Mehmood, who is caretaker of the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya, gave bathe to the grave of the saint. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was also present on the occasion.

Shah Mahmood further said that all the saints promoted the message of peace, love and harmony. He added that the saints lit the lamps of literacy, enlightenment, tolerance and harmony in the society through their conduct. He stressed the need for following in the footsteps of the saints to end unrest, crime and wars from the world. He thanked Chief Minister Punjab for approving projects for the expansion of the shrine complexes of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam and Bibi Pak Daman.