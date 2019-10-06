Share:

BEIJING - Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive here in the Chinese capital early next week on an official visit to China. During his visit, the PM will hold separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance.

He will also discuss with the Chinese hosts the expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework besides cooperation in agriculture, industrial and socio-economic sectors. PM Imran is also likely to address the China Pakistan Business Forum to be held here to further promote economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He will also meet with the Chinese entrepreneurs and heads of different companies during the visit. According to sources, the two sides will discuss immediate execution of Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) signed between the two strategic partners to further enhance bilateral business and trade.

They will also examine the abolition of quota for all Pakistani agro products like rice, wheat, corn, soya bean, sugar and tobacco as Pakistan will prove to be a food basket for China. There will be talks for the zero rating of copper, aluminium, and lead ingots and sesame seed being basic raw materials for the value- added industry of China.

There is a strong possibility of the announcement of strong financing support to China’s agro and livestock companies so that they could utilise vast fertile land and crops to manufacture highly value-added items. It may be mentioned here that it will be Imran’s third visit to China in a year after being sworn in as prime minister. Imran had had paid the first official visit to China and attended the first China International Import Expo held in Shanghai in November last year.

In April this year, Imran Khan visited China and participated in the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing.