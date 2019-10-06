Share:

ISLAMABAD - As Prime Minister Imran Khan, born on October 5, 1952, turned 67 on Saturday, he was greeted by his party leaders, ministers besides thousands of fans and followers on his birthday.

Twitter hashtags #HappyBirthdayImranKhan and #HappyBirthdayKhanSahb were observed trending and thousands of social media users took to the Twitter to convey their best wishes to PM Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of his own party — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Wishing Prime Minister Imran Khan a very happy 67th birthday! May Allah shower him health and stamina to achieve whatever he envisions for Pakistan! #HappyBirthdayKhanSahb,” tweeted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from its official twitter handle.

“Happy Birthday to our Prime Minister and the leader of our nation @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah give him the strength to carry on his sheer hard work to build a Pakistan that all of us envisioned together. #HappyBirthdayImranKhan,” tweeted senior PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan.

PM Imran Khan was born to Ikramullah Khan Niazi and Shaukat Khanum, and received his education in Lahore and later in UK. After completing his education, he joined national cricket team and remained part of it till 1992 when Pakistan won the Cricket World Cup under his captaincy. Then he joined politics and established his own political party, the PTI, on April 25, 1996.

It was also a coincidence that PM Imran Khan and one of his cabinet members — Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmead Shah — were celebrating their birthdays on same day — the October 5.

The Ministry of Interior also took to the Twitter to say happy birthday to both and conveyed its best wishes to PM Khan, and the minister, a former spymaster.

“The Ministry of Interior and its team wish Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah a very happy birthday. And also wishes great leader @ImranKhanPTI a happy birthday with lots of best wishes for both the leaders. #HappyBirthdayIjazShah #HappyBirthdayImranKhan,” the ministry tweeted. The ministry also uploaded the photograph of a meeting of Shah with the Prime Minister at the latter’s office.