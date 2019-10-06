Share:

The new spell of intermittent heavy and light rain has caused severe power outage in several areas of Karachi on Saturday night.

According to details, the ongoing rain has tripped feeders of K-Electric creating immense difficulties for the residents while it has also badly disrupted traffic on the roads.

The low-lying areas including Korangi, Defence, Malir, Model Colony and Gulshan Iqbal were inundated with the rainwater.

Meanwhile, at least nine children were injured as roof of a madrassa caved in due to rain and thunderstorm in Baldia Yousaf Goth area.

The teams arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to civil hospital for medical assistance.

On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad on Sunday.