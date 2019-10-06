Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alivi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have said that among the priorities of Naya Pakistan is to ensure the standing and worth of teachers in the society. In their separate messages on the World Teachers Day observed on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that teachers are benefactors of nation who play the role of ladder in its success. He paid rich tributes to all great personalities that are called architects of the bright future of nation. He eulogized the services of all persons associated with sacred profession of teaching who are striving to light the candle of knowledge and in building the character of younger generation. Imran Khan said it is a great honour to be associated with the profession of prophets.