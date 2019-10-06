Share:

KARACHI - Unidentified men on Saturday opened fire in the Ayesha Manzil area, killing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asif Haroon.

According to the police, Haroon was coming out of the famous Madni Mosque near Ayesha Manzil after saying Asr prayers when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him.

Bullets hit upper part of his body and resulted in his immediate death, said police, adding that they had recovered two spent casings of 9mm pistols and sent them for forensic tests. Haroon’s body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. According to the PTI spokesman, Haroon was PTI vice president in PS-126 and had joined the party in 2015.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and other party office bearers visited the residence of the deceased and offered condolences to his family. He assured the family the government would leave no stone unturned to bring the culprits to justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased appeared in a video posted on social media over a week back in which he pointed out dumping of garbage near famous food street at Hussainabad area of the city and blamed the provincial government and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter for it.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener and Federal Minister for Information and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemned the killing and said that it was aimed at once again sabotaging peace in the city.

Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Kaleem Imam has summoned a detailed report of the incident from SSP Central and directed him to bring in experts to collect forensic data from the crime scene in order to expedite the investigations into the incident. The police are treating the incident as target killing and have vowed to bring to the book those responsible for the incident.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also directed the additional IG for Karachi to submit a detailed report on the incident and lead the probe in the right direction in consultation with the victim’s family. He offered condolences to the family and assured them the government would not sit unless perpetrators are arrested.