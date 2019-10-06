Share:

MULTAN - Police have arrested the last accused of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch murder case Muhammad Arif here Saturday, police officials said.

SHO Muzaffarabad police station Bashir Haraj said Muhmmad Arif, a brother of Qandeel Baloch, who had remained absconding during the trial and now has been taken into custody with the help of Interpol, he concluded.

Earlier, the trial court had announced its verdict of awarding life imprisonment to main accused Muhammad Waseem whereas Arif was then declared absconder with order to begin his trial after his arrest.