Share:

LAHORE - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made a strong start to reach 305 for two at close of the opening day’s play in their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four match against Central Punjab at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Saturday, courtesy an unbeaten century by captain Mohammad Rizwan and Ashfaq Ahmed’s 98 not out. The two added 220 runs in their unfinished third wicket partnership as the hosts took the honours on the opening day. The toss was not contested in Abbottabad as Central Punjab captain Azhar Ali elected to bowl first. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa openers Sahibzada Farhan (37) and Israrullah (43) added 77 runs for the first wicket. Both were dismissed in quick succession before lunch as the hosts finished the first session of the match at 90 for the loss of two wickets in 25 overs.

BRIEF SCORES: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 305 for 2, 87.3 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 111 not out, Ashfaq Ahmed 98 not out, Israrullah 43, Sahibzada Farhan 37; Ehsan Adil 1-62, Naseem Shah 1-65).