LAHORE - Skipper Shan Masood produced a workmanlike innings of 118 to anchor Southern Punjab to 303 for 5 against Sindh on day one of the four-day first class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday. Invited to bat first by Sindh captain Asad Shafiq, the left-handed Test opener played flawlessly and with precision for 306 minutes and faced 205 balls before he was finally dismissed in the last session. Shan fell to off-spinner, Waleed Ahmed after having hit 13 fours and two sixes. He also shared a solid third wicket partnership of 134 runs with Sohaib Maqsood (57 from 111 balls) as the two came together with their team on 58 for two.

BRIEF SCORES: Southern Punjab 1St INNINGS: 303-5 in 90 overs (Shan Masood 118. Sohaib Maqsood 57, Adnan Akmal 39 not out, Imran Rafiq 33; Tabish Khan 2-52, Waleed Ahmed 2-120)